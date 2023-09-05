Deputies Need Help Locating Wanted Man

WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. -- The Madison County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help.
Deputies are trying to locate Ian Hamilton, 24, of Bernhards Bay, N.Y.
Hamilton is wanted on a Madison County Superior Court warrant for multiple charges following an incident in the Town of Lenox in May 2023.
"Hamilton is described as a white male, approximately 6’3” tall and weighing approximately 195 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. Hamilton has ties to the Oswego County area, as well as to Lancaster, Pennsylvania," officials stated.
According to the Sheriff's Office, Hamilton's charges include:
- Robbery in the 1st degree
- Burglary in the 1st degree
- Burglary in the 2nd degree
- Robbery in the 2nd degree
- Assault in the 2nd degree
- Menacing in the 2nd degree
- Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 4th degree
- Petit Larceny and Criminal Mischief in the 4th degree
Anyone with information about Hamilton's whereabouts are asked to call the Madison County Sheriff's Office at 315-366-2311.