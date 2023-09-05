 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values in the mid to upper 90s expected.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga,
Onondaga, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Madison,
Southern Oneida, Cortland, Chenango, Tioga, Broome, and
Sullivan counties.

* WHEN...From noon today to 7 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest heat index values will be
found in the urban valleys.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Deputies Need Help Locating Wanted Man

  • Updated
  • 0
Ian Hamilton

Submitted Photo

WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. -- The Madison County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help. 

Deputies are trying to locate Ian Hamilton, 24, of Bernhards Bay, N.Y.

Hamilton is wanted on a Madison County Superior Court warrant for multiple charges following an incident in the Town of Lenox in May 2023.

Ian Hamilton

Submitted Photo

"Hamilton is described as a white male, approximately 6’3” tall and weighing approximately 195 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. Hamilton has ties to the Oswego County area, as well as to Lancaster, Pennsylvania," officials stated. 

According to the Sheriff's Office, Hamilton's charges include:

  • Robbery in the 1st degree
  • Burglary in the 1st degree
  • Burglary in the 2nd degree
  • Robbery in the 2nd degree
  • Assault in the 2nd degree
  • Menacing in the 2nd degree
  • Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 4th degree
  • Petit Larceny and Criminal Mischief in the 4th degree

Anyone with information about Hamilton's whereabouts are asked to call the Madison County Sheriff's Office at 315-366-2311.

Do you have a news tip? Send it to news@wktv.com

Tags

Recommended for you