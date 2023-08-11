Deputies Respond to Shots Fired in Town of Smithville, Arrest Made

SMITHVILLE, N.Y. -- The Chenango County Sheriff's Office responded to shots fired at a residence along State Highway 220 in the Town of Smithville.

"Responding units saturated the area, and just over an hour later, the suspect was located and taken into custody," deputies said.

April Chandler, 49, of Endicott was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a weapon, two counts of reckless endangerment and menacing.

The suspect and defendant knew each other, officials said.

"April was processed and arraigned on the charges in the County’s Centralized Arraignment Process the same evening. Due to bail reform none of the charges were bailable and April was released to return to the Town of Smithville Court at a later date. An order of protection has been issued for the victim," deputies said.

The investigation will continue.