Deputies: Sex Offender Registry Act Violation Leads to Arrest of Madison County Man

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. -- A Madison County man was arrested for not meeting obligations as a registered sex offender under the Sex Offender Registry Act.
"Under SORA, registered sex offenders are required to notify the NYS Division of Criminal Justice Services of any change of address within ten days of their move," the Oneida County Sheriff's Office stated.
An investigation revealed that Steven Johnson, 39, of Madison County "failed to register his change of address from Oneida County to his new address within Madison County within the required time frame," deputies said.
Johnson is charged with one count of failure to register change of address.
He was issued an appearance ticket, returnable to Whitestown Court at a later date.