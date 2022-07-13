Dippin Donuts owners sentenced to prison for federal tax evasion

The owners of Dippin Donuts were sentenced in federal court Wednesday after they were convicted in November of tax evasion and conspiracy to defraud the United States.
Husband and wife, John Zourdos, 69, and Helen Zourdos, 65, as well as their son, Dimitrios Zourdos, 39, were all indicted in October of 2020 following an investigation by the Internal Revenue Service.
The three were found guilty of hiding $4.5 million in cash sales and evading $2 million in individual and corporate taxes from 2012 - 2017. The family deposited cash directly into their personal bank accounts instead of the business bank accounts, which led to the filing of false tax return documents by their accountants.
According to the U.S. Department of Justice, the unreported income was used to buy luxury vehicles, expensive watches and real estate.
John was sentenced to 30 months in prison, Helen to 20 months and Dimitrios to 10 months. All three will also be under supervised release for three years after serving their prison terms.
The judge also ordered the defendants to pay more than $2 million in restitution.