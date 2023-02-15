Domestic dispute in Floyd leads to man's arrest

FLOYD, N.Y. – Oneida County sheriff’s deputies arrested a Floyd man who was allegedly involved in a domestic dispute at Green Mansion Trailer Park on Soule Road on Feb. 14.
Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol says a physical disturbance was reported at the trailer park around 9 a.m.
By the time deputies arrived, the suspect, later identified as Luigi Capoccetta, had left the scene.
Deputies found Capocetta later in the day and took him into custody.
Capocetta was charged with two felony counts of aggravated family offense and two harassment violations.
The suspect was taken to the Oneida County jail to await arraignment.