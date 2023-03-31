Domestic incident in Rome leads to stalking, unlawful imprisonment charges

ROME, N.Y. – An Ilion man is facing multiple charges related to a domestic dispute investigation in Rome.
Following the investigation, Zachariah Johnson, 30, was arrested and charged with aggravated family offense, stalking, unlawful imprisonment and criminal obstruction of breathing.
The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest.
No details were released regarding what led to the domestic incident.
Johnson was processed at the Kurt B. Wyman Law Enforcement Building and held at the Oneida County jail pending arraignment.