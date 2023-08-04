 Skip to main content
Don't Dump Your Pet Fish in New York Waters

  • Updated
DEC Fish

AP/Canva

UTICA, N.Y. (WKTV) -- The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation reminds people not to dump non-native or pet fish into New York waters.

The DEC received a report that two South American catfish species were found a couple weeks ago. 

Every so often, the DEC gets reports of non-native fish in the water.

Non-native fish can disrupt the balance of aquatic ecosystems.

The DEC advises anglers to contact their local DEC law enforcement officer if they catch a non-native or exotic species.

Releasing any fish into New York waters without a permit is prohibited.

If you have story ideas, please send them to zlewis@wktv.com

