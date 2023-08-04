Don't Dump Your Pet Fish in New York Waters

UTICA, N.Y. (WKTV) -- The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation reminds people not to dump non-native or pet fish into New York waters.
The DEC received a report that two South American catfish species were found a couple weeks ago.
Every so often, the DEC gets reports of non-native fish in the water.
Non-native fish can disrupt the balance of aquatic ecosystems.
The DEC advises anglers to contact their local DEC law enforcement officer if they catch a non-native or exotic species.
Releasing any fish into New York waters without a permit is prohibited.
