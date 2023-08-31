Don't Impersonate County Board of Elections Officials: That Message from the State BOE

STATE OF NEW YORK -- There are people going door-to-door impersonating County Board of Elections staff.
That, according to the New York State Board of Elections. And they say it's happening across multiple counties throughout the state.
"These individuals are confronting voters regarding their registration status, and erroneously accusing voters of committing a crime because of how they appear in the state voter database," state BOE officials said.
Raymond J. Riley III, Co-Executive Director of the State Board of Elections, said that they are alarmed by the actions taking place.
"These individuals are impersonating government officials in an effort to intimidate voters based on inaccurate and misleading information. We strongly encourage those engaging in these activities to cease immediately,” Riley said.
County Board of Elections staff keep extensive records "in an ever-changing environment and are an integral part of protecting our democracy from bad actors, including those who are engaging in this current impersonation behavior," the BOE stated.
What happens if a voter is approached by someone claiming to be from the state or a county elections board, immediately request identification.
The BOE said that "if the individual refuses or appears under suspicious circumstances, the State Board recommends collecting as much information as possible, not providing the individual with any personal information, and contacting local law enforcement to report the incident."
The Herkimer County BOE, Madison County BOE and Oneida County BOE have said they have no reported cases of impersonation.
However, the Herkimer County BOE said that it has happened in the past.
“While we have not been made aware of any specific incidents of election official impersonation in Oneida County, we highly encourage voters to be vigilant and report any incidences that may occur to our office and to local law enforcement. We always encourage voters to directly reach out to our office with questions or concerns if they are ever in doubt regarding a communication or interaction regarding their voter registration or anything election-related,” say Commissioners Bormann and Shortell of the Oneida County BOE.
If a person is thinking about impersonating a BOE official, it's considered criminal impersonation in the second degree, which is a class A misdemeanor in New York.
Voters can reach the Oneida County Board of Elections at 315-798-5765 or by email at BoardofElections@ocgov.net.