Driver arrested after Rome police find stolen gun, cocaine during traffic stop

  • Updated
Howard Smith

ROME, N.Y. – A Rome man is facing drug and gun charges following a traffic stop early Thursday morning.

Officers stopped 29-year-old Howard Smith on the 500 block of West Thomas Street around 2:20 a.m. for driving with a suspended registration. Police also learned that Smith was driving with a suspended license.

During the investigation, officers found a loaded handgun and more than 15 grams of cocaine in the vehicle. Police say the handgun had been reported stolen.

Howard Smith gun arrest

Smith was arrested and charged with:

  • Aggravated unlicensed operation
  • Suspended registration
  • Two counts of criminal possession of a weapon
  • Criminal possession of a firearm
  • Criminal possession of stolen property
  • Criminal possession of a controlled substance
  • Other vehicle and traffic violations

Smith was remanded to the Oneida County jail in lieu of $25,000 cash bail or $100,000 bond.

