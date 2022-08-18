Driver charged with aggravated vehicular homicide following crash in Delaware County

DAVENPORT, N.Y. – A driver involved in a fatal crash in Delaware County this past May has been charged with aggravated vehicular homicide after New York State Police say he was driving while impaired by drugs.
Police responded to a head-on collision on State Route 23 in Davenport between a tractor-trailer and a minivan around 4 a.m. on May 26.
Adam Bright, 39, of East Meredith was driving the minivan at the time of the crash. His passenger, 43-year-old Stacey Stachow, of Meredith, died at the scene. Bright was airlifted to a hospital to be treated for his injuries.
The driver of the tractor-trailer was also hurt but was treated at a local hospital and released.
Following the investigation, Bright was arrested on Aug. 17 and charged with:
- Aggravated vehicular homicide
- Aggravated vehicular assault
- Two counts of aggravated unlicensed operation
- Driving while impaired by drugs
- Reckless driving
Bright has been remanded to the Delaware County jail.