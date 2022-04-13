Drug bust in Lewis County leads to 2 arrests

LOWVILLE, N.Y. – Two people were arrested in Lewis County earlier this week after methamphetamine and heroin were found at a Lowville home during a search.
Following a three-month investigation, the Lewis County Drug Task Force along with multiple other law and drug enforcement agencies executed a search warrant at a home on Bostwick Street around 4:30 p.m. on April 11.
Authorities say they found 60 grams of methamphetamine, 400 bags of heroin, digital scales, drug packaging materials and about $700 cash during the search.
Preliminary testing shows that the heroin found at the home also contains fentanyl.
The resident of the home, 36-year-old Antionette M. Cassoni, who is on parole, was arrested along with Ricky L. Jamison Jr., 30, of Syracuse.
Both were charged with two counts each of criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Because both suspects have previous felony convictions, the two were remanded to the Lewis County jail without bail.
According to the Lewis County Drug Task Force, Jamison is also facing drug charges out of Jefferson County.