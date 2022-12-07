Eaton Fire District chief accused of forcibly touching 16-year-old girl

EATON, N.Y. – Eaton Fire District Chief John Latham was arrested earlier this week after he was accused of inappropriately touching a 16-year-old girl.
According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the allegations were reported on Dec. 5. The complaint accused 53-year-old Latham of giving the girl marijuana and then forcibly touching her.
Following the investigation into the complaint, Latham was arrested and charged with forcible touching, criminal sale of cannabis, sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child.
Latham was arraigned and released on his own recognizance.
The sheriff’s office asks anyone with information regarding the allegations to contact them at 315-366-2311.