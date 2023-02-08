Edmeston man accused of cashing stolen check for $3,500

EDMESTON, N.Y. – An Edmeston man is facing charges in two different cases following his arrest on Feb. 7.
Brandon Morse, 27, allegedly cashed a stolen check in the amount of $3,500 at a local bank. Morse is accused of stealing the check from a local business and conspiring with others to cash it. Morse is also accused of stealing a sign from the same business.
On Feb. 7, Morse was arrested following a short police chase in the town of Edmeston.
Morse was charged with possession of a forged instrument, grand larceny and petit larceny. The sheriff says the stolen sign was recovered.
Unrelated to the theft investigation, Morse is also accused of sending messages to a male threatening to harm him and his family. He is facing an aggravated harassment charge in that case.