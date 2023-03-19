Edmeston man accusing of sexually abusing minor

EDMESTON, N.Y. -- An Edmeston man was arrested after an investigation into reports he had a sexual relationship with a minor.
Charles Bodie, 48, was charged after an investigation by state police, homeland security and the sheriff's office.
Officials say that the investigation revealed Bodie engage in sexual acts with a minor victim over several months. Bodie also allegedly sent indecent material to a minor while employed outside of New York state. Homeland security and state police were able to arrest Bodie as he returned to New York state.
He was charged with second-degree rape, criminal sex act, dissemination of indecent material to minors, obscenity and endangering the welfare of a child. He was transported to the Otsego County jail while waiting for arraignment. The sheriff's office says more charges are expected.