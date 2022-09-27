Elderly woman's purse stolen in parking lot of Rome church; police searching for teen suspects

ROME, N.Y. – Rome police are searching for four juvenile males accused of robbing an elderly woman as she was leaving Transfiguration Church Monday night.
According to police, the 83-year-old woman had just left Mass and was walking to her vehicle when she noticed the group of teens in the parking lot. The woman told police two of the suspects ran to the vehicle and one of them reached inside and grabbed her purse. After a brief struggle, the teen ran off with the purse and the others followed.
Police say the woman was not physically injured during the robbery.
The suspects are three Black males and one white male, all between 16 and 17 years old.
Police have released security footage to the public in an effort to identify the suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Rome Police Department’s tip line at 315-339-7744.