Employee accused of sexually assaulting elderly woman at New Hartford rehabilitation facility

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (UPDATED) – An Ilion man accused of sexually assaulting an elderly female resident at a rehabilitation facility in New Hartford in 2020 was found in Buffalo earlier this week.
Police say the sexual assault was reported in August of 2020 at the Mohawk Valley Health System Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
Investigators developed 44-year-old Steven R. Cross, who worked at the facility, as the suspect in the case.
In December of 2021, a grand jury indicted Cross for first-degree rape and an arrest warrant was issued, but authorities were unable to locate him.
Following a collaborative effort with the New York/New Jersey US Marshals Regional Task Force, Cross was located in Buffalo on Tuesday, March 29, and taken into custody.
He was transferred to the Oneida County jail where he was arraigned and remanded without bail.