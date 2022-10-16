Employee accused of stabbing co-worker at New Hartford restaurant

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y.-- A Bridgewater man was arrested Saturday after an altercation at a restaurant on Commercial Drive in New Hartford.
Ivan Rivera, 45, of Bridgewater was arrested and charged after he allegedly stabbed a co-worker during a fight at Café Del Buono.
New Hartford police were first called to the restaurant around 5 p.m. on Saturday. When they arrived, officers found a victim with a serious arm laceration. After an investigation, police learned that Rivera had allegedly stabbed the victim with a kitchen knife. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment.
Rivera was charged with first-degree assault, second-degree menacing and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He was arraigned in Oneida County C.A.P. court and held on $10,000 cash bail or $20,000 bond.