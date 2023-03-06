Employee at facility for people with disabilities accused of sexually abusing resident

OSWEGO, N.Y. – A man who works as a direct support professional in Oswego County is accused of sexually abusing one of the residents at a home for people with disabilities.
Eric Barker, 28, of Oswego, is charged with endangering the welfare of an incompetent/physically disabled person, sexual abuse and forcible touching.
Barker works at the individualized residential alternatives house in Hannibal, which is operated by Oswego County Opportunities.
He allegedly had sexual contact with a 22-year-old woman who lived at the residence.
On Saturday, March 4, Barker was arraigned on the charges and then released on his own recognizance.