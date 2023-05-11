Employees at 2 Rome stores charged with selling untaxed cigarettes

ROME, N.Y. – Two stores in Rome were busted and three workers were arrested following an investigation into the sale of untaxed cigarettes.
Around 10:30 a.m. on May 10, the Rome Police Department executed search warrants at Rome Dairy Market, 603 N. James St., and Rome Habib Market, 301 Lawrence St.
At the Rome Dairy Market, police seized:
- 17 cartons of untaxed cigarettes
- 16 loose cigarettes
- 24 small packages of marijuana
- About $1,330 in cash
Employees Nasser Alharbi and Ahmed Alzamzami were both arrested and are facing a misdemeanor charge of possessing, transporting or selling untaxed cigarettes.
The items seized at the Rome Habib Market include:
- More than 55 cartons of untaxed cigarettes
- A small amount of marijuana
- More than $3,400 in cash
Fares Alaodyi, the store employee, was charged with a felony charge of possessing, transporting or selling untaxed cigarettes. The charge was upgraded in this case because more than 10,000 cigarettes were found.
The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit also assisted with this investigation.