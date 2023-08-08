Executed Search Warrants Lead to Arrest of Utica Man

UTICA, N.Y. -- Members of the Utica Police Department Special Investigations Unit, assisted by the Crime Prevention Unit and Oneida County Sheriff’s Narcotics Unit executed search warrants, which led to the arrest of a 54-year-old Utica man.
The warrants were for an address on Mohawk Street and for Heriberto Gonzalez.
"These search warrants were relative to multiple community complaints of drug sales occurring at that location," UPD said.
During the search, police found a "felony-level quantity of crack cocaine."
Cash, scales, narcotics packaging and cutting materials were also found.