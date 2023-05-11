 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Exposure to unknown substance causes lockdown at Oneida County jail

  • Updated
  • 0

The Oneida County jail was placed on lockdown after an inmate overdosed on an unknown substance.

ORISKANY, N.Y. – The Oneida County Correctional Facility was placed on lockdown for a short time on Thursday after an inmate reportedly overdosed on an unknown substance.

The inmate was transported to the hospital for treatment around 9 a.m.

Officers searched each cell to try and find the substance and determine how the inmate may have accessed it.

Last week, three inmates and a correctional officer also got sick from exposure to an unknown substance.

At the end of April, an inmate died of an overdose.

Jail bars

Do you have a news tip? Send us an email at news@wktv.com.

Recommended for you