Exposure to unknown substance causes lockdown at Oneida County jail

ORISKANY, N.Y. – The Oneida County Correctional Facility was placed on lockdown for a short time on Thursday after an inmate reportedly overdosed on an unknown substance.

The inmate was transported to the hospital for treatment around 9 a.m.

Officers searched each cell to try and find the substance and determine how the inmate may have accessed it.

Last week, three inmates and a correctional officer also got sick from exposure to an unknown substance.

At the end of April, an inmate died of an overdose.