Florida man accused of sexually abusing young girl in Utica over span of 8 years

UTICA, N.Y. – A Florida man is accused of sexually abusing a young girl in Utica over the course of eight years, according to a grand jury indictment.
Gregory J. Taylor, 46, allegedly repeatedly abused the girl from the age of 4 until she was 12 years old. The allegations were reported to the Oneida County Child Advocacy Center in July of 2021.
Taylor was indicted in February, and with the assistance of the U.S. Marshal’s Service and New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force, Taylor was located in Lakeland, Florida, and arrested on March 2. He was transferred to the custody of the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office on April 21.
Taylor is charged with predatory sexual assault, first-degree rape and first-degree sexual abuse, all felonies.
He was remanded to the Oneida County Correctional Facility in lieu of $50,000 cash bail or $100,000 bond.
The victim has also been offered services through the CAC.