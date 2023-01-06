Florida man facing gun, drug charges following traffic stop in Rome

ROME, N.Y. – Two people are facing charges following a traffic stop in Rome on Jan. 5.
The car was stopped on the 400 block of North George Street around 1 p.m.
Police say the driver, 42-year-old Jessica Reed, of Rome, was driving with a suspended license.
Officers also found a loaded .22 caliber handgun inside the car allegedly belonging to one of the passengers, 47-year-old Ronald Hester, of Florida.
Police say Hester was also found with 24 grams of cocaine.
Hester was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm and criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Reed was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation and other traffic violations.
A second passenger in the vehicle, 34-year-old Benjamin Carter, was not charged during this incident, but was found to have an active warrant out of Utica City Court and was turned over to the custody of Utica Police Department.