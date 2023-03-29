Floyd contractor accused of taking money but never doing work

FLOYD, N.Y. – A Floyd man is accused of taking thousands of dollars for a contracting agreement, but never coming back to do the work.
James Simpson, 40, is charged with third-degree grand larceny.
According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol, a customer filed a complaint on Jan. 8 claiming they paid Simpson $3,000, but he never did any of the work he agreed to do.
A warrant was issued for his arrest and deputies were able to take him into custody without incident. He was held at the Oneida County jail to await arraignment.
The Criminal Investigations Unit was assigned to this case.