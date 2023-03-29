 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Dangerous Travel Conditions likely due to Snow Squalls and high
winds between 5 pm and 10 pm this evening across central NY and
northeast PA...

A strong cold front will blast across the region from late
afternoon into the evening hours. This front will be accompanied
initially by heavy rain which will quickly turn to a burst of
heavy snow as temperatures fall below freezing. A rumble of
thunder will be possible along with wind gusts up to 50 mph.

This combination will lead to near zero visibility at times and a
potential flash freeze on road surfaces creating dangerous travel
conditions.

The leading edge of the heavy snow squall will reach the Finger
Lakes, central southern tier of NY and the Syracuse, Utica and
Rome areas between 5 and 7 pm, the Twin Tiers of NY and PA to the
western Catskills between 7 and 9 pm and the rest of northeast PA
and Sullivan County NY around 9 to 10 pm.

Precautionary/Preparedness Actions...

Be prepared for brief whiteout conditions. This could lead to
dangerous driving conditions, especially on our interstates, the
NY State Thruway and northeast extension of the PA Turnpike. Icy
conditions are also possible on any untreated roads. If you are
traveling and encounter adverse winter driving conditions, reduce
speed and make sure headlights are on.

Floyd contractor accused of taking money but never doing work

  • Updated
  • 0
James Simpson

FLOYD, N.Y. – A Floyd man is accused of taking thousands of dollars for a contracting agreement, but never coming back to do the work.

James Simpson, 40, is charged with third-degree grand larceny.

According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol, a customer filed a complaint on Jan. 8 claiming they paid Simpson $3,000, but he never did any of the work he agreed to do.

A warrant was issued for his arrest and deputies were able to take him into custody without incident. He was held at the Oneida County jail to await arraignment.

The Criminal Investigations Unit was assigned to this case.

Do you have a news tip? Send us an email at news@wktv.com.

Tags

Recommended for you