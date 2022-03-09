 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.

* WHERE...Cortland, Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida, Schuyler
and Steuben counties.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow, heavy at times, will continue over
the next couple of hours before tapering off this evening.
Snowfall rates up to an inch per hour are occurring in the
heaviest of bands. Heaviest additional totals are possible where
any one band can settle, or where multiple rounds of heavy snow
can occur..

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Floyd firefighter accused of having sexual contact with underage girl

  • Updated
  • 0
Arrest handcuffs

Associated Press

FLOYD, N.Y. – An 18-year-old firefighter from the town of Floyd is accused of having sexual contact with a girl under the age of 15.

The incident allegedly happened on Feb. 22, and was reported to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office on Feb. 28.

The suspect was arrested on March 4 and charged with felony second-degree criminal sexual act. He was arraigned and released on his own recognizance.

According to the Child Advocacy Center, the suspect’s name is not being released because he may be charged as a youthful offender, which applies in some cases to people who are 18.

The Floyd fire chief says the teen has resigned from the department.

An order of protection has also been issued on the victim’s behalf.

