Floyd firefighter accused of having sexual contact with underage girl

FLOYD, N.Y. – An 18-year-old firefighter from the town of Floyd is accused of having sexual contact with a girl under the age of 15.
The incident allegedly happened on Feb. 22, and was reported to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office on Feb. 28.
The suspect was arrested on March 4 and charged with felony second-degree criminal sexual act. He was arraigned and released on his own recognizance.
According to the Child Advocacy Center, the suspect’s name is not being released because he may be charged as a youthful offender, which applies in some cases to people who are 18.
The Floyd fire chief says the teen has resigned from the department.
An order of protection has also been issued on the victim’s behalf.