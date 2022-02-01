Floyd man arrested following police chase in stolen vehicle

VERONA, N.Y. (UPDATED) – A Floyd man was arrested after leading authorities on a chase from Utica to Vernon in a stolen car on Monday.
Oneida County sheriff’s deputies found 40-year-old Thomas Grant Jr. driving in Verona and tried to pull him over. He instead ran from the vehicle, but was apprehended by deputies a short distance away.
Grant was charged with possession of stolen property, resisting arrest and obstructing government administration.
The arrested stemmed from an incident early Monday morning when Utica police were called to York Street for a menacing situation where a man allegedly pointed a gun at another driver.
Grant then drove to a New Hartford convenience store, where Utica police tried to apprehend him. However, the police say he sped toward the officers as they approached the vehicle, and one of them had to jump out of the way to avoid being hit.
Authorities were then led on a high-speed chase into Vernon, which eventually ended for safety reasons.
The vehicle was found in Durhamville later that night.
Utica police have charged Grant with second-degree menacing for the initial incident.
According to UPD, felony charges may come from New Hartford police due to the suspect allegedly trying to hit an officer with the vehicle.