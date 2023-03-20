Foot chase ensues after gun found during traffic stop in Utica; man arrested

UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man was arrested after running from police when they found a gun during a traffic stop on March 17.
The stop happened on the 1400 block of Whitesboro Street around 10:40 p.m. after patrol officers observed traffic violations.
When the officers approached they noticed the end of a handgun sticking out from under the seat. The woman driving and her male passenger were removed from the vehicle. Once the man was out, he ran from the scene. The officers pursued him and he was caught on the 1500 block of Whitesboro Street.
The loaded Glock was seized by police.
Both of the suspects were taken to the police station.
After further investigation, 23-year-old Toddreek Weathers was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm, resisting arrest and obstruction of governmental administration.
The woman was issued tickets for vehicle and traffic violations.