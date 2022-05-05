Former deputy who accidentally fired gun pleads guilty to reckless endangerment

UTICA, N.Y. – A Cooperstown police officer who injured two people by accidentally discharging his personal handgun while at a Camden restaurant pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment on Thursday.
Vincent Cavalieri, 27, of Schenevus, unintentionally fired the handgun in his pocket while at the Grape N Grog in September of 2020. A woman and her 10-year-old daughter suffered minor injuries during the incident.
Cavalieri was indicted on the reckless endangerment charge in April.
The judge sentenced Cavalieri to a one-year conditional discharge on Thursday, meaning he won’t go to jail if he meets certain requirements. These include resigning from the Cooperstown Police Department, having his pistol license suspended for a year, no law violations and a written apology to the two victims.
He will also have to pay a $500 fine.
Cavalieri was a deputy with the Otsego County Sheriff’s Office at the time of the incident.