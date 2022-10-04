 Skip to main content
Former mail carrier from Madison County facing federal child pornography, mail delay charges

  • Updated
Arrest handcuffs

Associated Press

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – A former United States Postal Service mail carrier from Madison County was arraigned on federal child pornography and work-related charges on Monday.

Ryan Berte, 33, of Eaton, was indicted in September for allegedly receiving and possessing child pornography as well as delaying mail while serving as a rural mail carrier.

Berte faces five to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

Berte was detained after his arraignment pending further court proceedings.

The indictment stemmed from an investigation made under Project Safe Childhood, which is a joint effort by multiple federal, state and local agencies to locate and prosecute people who exploit children online.

