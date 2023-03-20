Former Notre Dame principal accused of stealing money from the school

UTICA, N.Y. – The former executive principal of Notre Dame Junior Senior High School is accused of stealing at least $3,000 from the school.
Roy Kane, 62, has been charged with third-degree grand larceny.
Kane allegedly stole the money between March and June of 2022. The exact amount stolen has not been disclosed.
He was arraigned Monday and released on his own recognizance.
In July of 2022, NewsChannel 2 obtained a letter stating that Kane was no longer the executive principal, however, the were no details about why he was removed from his position.