Former Oneida city chamberlain accused of stealing $78K during office term

The City of Oneida’s former chamberlain is accused of stealing more than $78,000 from the city over the course of 14 years.
Nancy Andrews, 77, was arrested on Oct. 19 and is facing several felony charges, including grand larceny, corrupting the government, falsifying business records and tampering with public records.
According to the state comptroller’s office, Andrews stole tax, water and sewer payments that were made in cash between 2012 and 2020. She then allegedly hid her thefts by applying one property owner's payment to another. Andrews used the stolen money on gambling and pull tabs at the American Legion, as well as social outings with friends, according to the comptroller's office.
“As is always the case, the District Attorney’s Office will aggressively prosecute this case involving an alleged violation of public trust by an elected official. Public officials are rightly held to a higher standard and there must be a higher level of accountability for any proven act of stealing from taxpayers,” said Madison County District Attorney William Gabor.
Her next court date is scheduled for Nov. 10.
Andrews worked for the city from 1998 until her term expired in 2021.