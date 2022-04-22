Former Otsego County deputy indicted following incident at Grape N Grog in Camden

CAMDEN, N.Y. – A former Otsego County deputy was indicted this week after state police say he injured two people when he accidentally discharged his personal firearm while off duty at a restaurant in Camden.
The incident happened at the Grape N Grog in September of 2020. At the time, NEWSChannel 2 received reports of a child shot at the scene.
According to police, 27-year-old Vincent J. Cavalieri, of Schenevus, unintentionally discharged his personal firearm, which was in his pants pocket, causing minor injuries to a 10-year-old girl and her mother. Both were treated at the scene and released.
At the time of the incident, Cavalieri was a deputy with the Otsego County Sheriff’s Office, but is now a Cooperstown police officer.
On April 21, Cavalieri was charged with second-degree reckless endangerment, a misdemeanor.
He was released on his own recognizance and will appear in court later this month.