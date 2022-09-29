Former Remington Arms employee admits to embezzling funds from labor union

A former Remington Arms employee admitted to embezzling more than $38,000 in funds while he was serving as financial secretary of the workers’ union.
Jay Garnsey, 38, pleaded guilty to embezzling assets from a labor union while in federal court on Wednesday.
According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Garnsey admitted to embezzling the money by submitting fraudulent reimbursement vouchers, among other things, from 2015 to 2019.
The DOJ says Garnsey has agreed to pay the union $38,000 in restitution.
Garnsey faces up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 when he is sentenced in January of 2023.