Former Syracuse area doctor found guilty of killing wife in 2nd trial

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) - A former doctor charged with killing his wife in their Syracuse-area home was found guilty after his second trial.
Robert Neulander had been sentenced to 20 years to life in prison in 2015 after a jury found him guilty of second-degree murder in the death of his wife, Leslie.
That conviction was overturned due to the misconduct of juror, which led to the second trial this year.
The jury in the second trial deliberated for about six hours Thursday before delivering the guilty verdict. Neulander was immediately put in handcuffs and taken away.