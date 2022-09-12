Former Utica tax preparer facing federal tax fraud charges

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – A tax preparer formerly from Utica has been charged with tax fraud after allegedly filing false income tax returns for herself and others.
Dianna Nolan, 46, has been indicted on two counts of filing a false income tax return and 15 counts of aiding and assisting the filing of false income tax returns.
Her arrest follows an investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice and the Internal Revenue Service.
The indictment alleges that from at least 2014 to 2018, Nolan falsely claimed losses for rental properties on various clients’ tax returns. Nolan is also accused of filing false returns for herself from 2017 to 2018 by not claiming all of the income from her tax preparation business.
If convicted, Nolan faces up to three years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.
Nolan, who recently moved to Florida, was arraigned virtually and released pending a trial.