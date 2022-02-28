Fort Drum soldier accused of criminal sexual act with 13-year-old Rome girl

ROME, N.Y. – A 19-year-old Fort Drum soldier is accused of having criminal sexual contact with a 13-year-old girl from Rome.
According to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, Ethan Daubenspeck had been speaking with the girl through dating apps and social media sites, and arranged to meet with her at her home in Rome on Feb. 26.
The girl’s mother discovered the two and reported Daubenspeck to the authorities.
Daubenspeck, who is originally from Pennsylvania, was arrested the following day and charged with second-degree criminal sexual act, a D felony.
He has been remanded to the Oneida County jail on $10,000 cash bail or $20,000 bond.
An order of protection has also been issued on the victim’s behalf.