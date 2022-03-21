Fort Drum soldier allegedly has sexual contact with underage girl in Rome

ROME, N.Y. – A soldier from Fort Drum is accused of having sexual contact with an underage girl in the city of Rome over the weekend.
According to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office’s Child Advocacy Center, 21-year-old Alexander Calixto, originally of Pennsylvania, arranged to meet with a 13-year-old girl from Rome who he had been talking to on dating and social media apps.
The girl was reported missing to Rome police around 12:30 p.m. on March 19, and found at a hotel with Calixto several hours later around 8 p.m.
RELATED: Fort Drum soldier accused of criminal sexual act with 13-year-old Rome girl
Police reported the incident to the CAC who investigated and found evidence that Calixto had sexual contact with the girl.
Calixto was arrested and charged with second-degree rape.
He was remanded to the Oneida County jail on $10,000 cash bail or $15,000 bond.
An order of protection was issued on the victim’s behalf.