Frankfort man facing more unlawful surveillance charges following search of his home

FRANKFORT, N.Y. – A Frankfort man accused of putting cameras in the staff bathroom of an Albany County school is facing new charges after police found a camera in a bathroom in his home.
State police searched 57-year-old Patrick Morgan’s home following his arrest on Feb. 14, and found a camera and 11 images, including a photo of someone under 17.
Morgan was arrested on March 28, and is now facing 11 more unlawful surveillance charges in addition to the 22 charges from his February arrest. He was also charged with endangering the welfare of a child.
State police identified and notified the victims, who all wish to remain anonymous.
Police say there is no indication any other people have been victimized by the hidden cameras, and they do not anticipate further charges in this case.
Morgan was released on his own recognizance following his arrest.
In February, Morgan was accused of putting a camera disguised as a phone charger in the staff bathroom of the Albany school where he teaches fifth grade.