Frankfort man pleads guilty to recording co-workers at Albany area middle school

Albany, N.Y.--A former 5th grade teacher in the capital district who lives in Frankfort is now admitting that he put a camera in the faculty bathroom. 58-year-old Patrick Morgan was first arrested by New York state police in February on unlawful surveillance charges after it was discovered Morgan hid a camera disguised as a cell phone charger in the bathroom of sand creek middle school in the town of Colonie, which is just outside of Albany. Police investigated and found that several school staff members had been recorded on the device, which wasn’t discovered until almost a year after police say it was installed. Morgan originally pled not guilty to the charges. On Friday, he changed his plea to guilty. Morgan is now facing two to six years in state prison and will also be required to register as a sex offender when he's sentenced in January.