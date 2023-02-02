Frankfort man who admitted to putting hidden camera in school bathroom sentenced to prison

The teacher from Frankfort who admitted to hiding a camera in a bathroom at the middle school where he worked has been sentenced to two to six years in prison.
Patrick Morgan, 58, worked at Sand Creek Middle School just outside Albany. Morgan was arrested in February 2022 and pleaded guilty to unlawful surveillance charges in November 2022.
Morgan hid a camera disguised as a phone charger in a co-ed bathroom used by multiple co-workers. In November 2022, more than a dozen workers at the school filed civil lawsuits against Morgan and the school district, seeking damages for privacy violations and emotional distress.
In January, the school district filed a motion to dismiss their part in the suit, claiming they can’t control the actions of their employees.
The next court date is set for Feb. 24.