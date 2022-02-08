Fulton County funeral director accused of mishandling remains, operating without a license

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. – A Fulton County funeral director turned himself in to police Monday after being charged with multiple offenses related to his alleged handling of corpses.
Police started investigating Brian Barnett when a family filed a complaint saying they couldn’t get ahold of him after buying cremation services for a loved one.
Police say human remains in advanced stages of decomposition were found at Barnett’s funeral home, as well as cremated remains that weren’t stored properly and weren’t labeled.
Barnett’s funeral director license was also suspended in November.
Police say Barnett is charged with:
- Three counts of concealment of a human corpse
- Two counts of grand larceny
- Three counts of failing to bury a body within a reasonable amount of time
- Two counts of endangering the welfare of a child
- Operating a funeral home without a license
- Four counts of operating as a funeral director without a valid license.
He was arraigned and is scheduled to return to court on Feb. 15.