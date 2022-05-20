Grand jury indicts 2 after cocaine seized during search warrant at Liberty Gardens in Rome

ROME, N.Y. – Two people from Rome are facing drug charges more than a year and a half after cocaine was seized during a search warrant at Liberty Gardens.
According to Rome Police Department, the warrant was executed on Oct. 27, 2020, during which time officers found 4.5 ounces of cocaine, a digital scale, packaging material and more than $1,200 in cash.
Police say no arrest was made at the time because of New York State discovery laws.
On May 10, both Iabriel T. Sumter and Jennifer L. Lockhart were indicted for second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, an A felony.
Sumter was arrested on May 13 and Lockhart was taken into custody on May 17.
Both have since been released, Sumter on $75,000 bail and Lockhart on her own recognizance.