Griffo, NYSCOPBA call for action following incidents at Marcy Correctional Facility

MARCY, N.Y. – Following multiple incidents involving drugs and violence at the Marcy Correctional Facility recently, Sen. Joseph Griffo made an unannounced visit to the prison Friday with representatives from the correctional officers union.
Griffo says the law allows members of the State Senate to visit prison facilities without notice. The senator was allowed in the building and was there for about an hour and a half touring the medical and mental health units, as well as other problem areas in the facility.
Griffo also met with staff, administrators and officers to get some insight into what’s been happening and discuss possible solutions.
Over the last month, multiple inmates and prison employees were sent to the hospital after exposure to unknown drugs. Just this week, Narcan had to be used on a nurse who was exposed to a substance.
Last weekend, five officers were attacked by inmates leaving one with a broken tibia and another with a broken foot.
Griffo says changes must be made to prevent the violence.
"What we're doing is we're placing more of a focus and emphasis on the inmate, than on the individuals, the staff, that are working there to keep our society safe. I have written to the governor and asked her to personally engage now on this issue because obviously, her commissioner hasn't been able to do that job,” said Griffo.
Members of the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association union are also calling on the state to take action, like repealing the HALT Act, which eliminates or reduces the time inmates can spend in solitary confinement. The representatives say removing this deterrent has led to an increase in violence.