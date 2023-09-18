 Skip to main content
Gun-Related Arrest in Utica

Shamel Kornegay

UTICA, N.Y. -- Utica Police were dispatched to the intersection of Elm and Eagle streets on Friday, Sept. 15 in regard to male with a gun. 

When police arrived, based on the information provided, conducted a pat-frisk for a weapon. 

"Upon doing so, the officer felt a handgun on his person," UPD said. 

Police identified the man as 37-year-old Shamel Kornegay of Utica. 

Upon inspection, UPD learned that the gun involved in the incident was a loaded .357 revolver.

Kornegay is charged with criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a firearm. 

