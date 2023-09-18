Gun-Related Arrest in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. -- Utica Police were dispatched to the intersection of Elm and Eagle streets on Friday, Sept. 15 in regard to male with a gun.

When police arrived, based on the information provided, conducted a pat-frisk for a weapon.

"Upon doing so, the officer felt a handgun on his person," UPD said.

Police identified the man as 37-year-old Shamel Kornegay of Utica.

Upon inspection, UPD learned that the gun involved in the incident was a loaded .357 revolver.

Kornegay is charged with criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a firearm.