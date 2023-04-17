Hamilton College student charged with making threat that led to 3-hour shelter-in-place

CLINTON, N.Y. – A student at Hamilton College has been charged with threatening mass harm following an investigation into a social media threat that led to a shelter-in-place on campus Sunday evening.

The suspect has been identified as 20-year-old Peter Howard III, of Louisville, Kentucky.

Multiple agencies responded to the campus around 6 p.m. Sunday after college officials were alerted of a potential active shooter threat on a social media site called Jodel.

Following a search by members of the New York State Police, campus security, Kirkland police, the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI, no active threat was found.

Howard was arrested on Sunday and charged with making a threat of mass harm, a misdemeanor.

He was released with an appearance ticket and is scheduled to return to court on May 2.

The shelter-in-place was in effect from 6 p.m. to around 9 p.m. Sunday night to allow authorities to thoroughly investigate.