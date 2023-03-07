 Skip to main content
Hamilton home invasion investigation leads state police to Rome

  • Updated
State police investigation

ROME, N.Y. – Many Rome residents were thrown into a panic Tuesday morning when rumors of an active shooter near the YMCA started circulating on social media.

Rome police confirmed there was never an active shooter, there was, however, a large law enforcement presence related to a New York State Police investigation in that area.

Police went to a home on the 500 block of North Madison Street around 10:30 a.m. while investigating a home invasion that happened in Hamilton on March 4. Police took a juvenile and an adult into custody for questioning.

During the home invasion, five people attacked the homeowner before stealing guns, drugs, tools and an X-box.

State police are expected to release more details as the investigation continues.

