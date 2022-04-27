Hartwick man accused of sexually assaulting young victims in 2 counties

A Hartwick man is accused of sexually assaulting multiple victims under the age of 13 in two different counties.
New York State Police started investigating in February after allegations of rape and sexual assault were made against 40-year-old Joshua R. Condon.
State police determined there were two victims in Otsego County, and arrested Condon on Feb. 13. He was charged with two counts of felony predatory sex assault against a child.
Condon was remanded to the Otsego County jail without bail, but the investigation was ongoing.
Police later learned of another victim under the age of 13 in Delaware County, and Condon was charged with another count of felony predatory sex assault against a child.
Jessica Bresee, 34, of Hartwick, was also arrested and charged in this case. Police say Bresee knew about the alleged assaults and failed to report them. She was charged with three counts of felony criminal facilitation.