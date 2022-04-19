Hartwick man facing several charges following burglary in Otsego County

A Hartwick man is facing several charges after authorities say he burglarized at least one business in Otsego County.
Otsego County Sheriff’s Office has received multiple burglary reports from commercial businesses throughout March and earlier this month.
On April 17, deputies were called to a business when an alarm went off signaling a break-in. Deputies found that someone had broken into the business and tampered with multiple ATMs inside.
One of the deputies at the scene saw a vehicle exiting a nearby parking lot without any lights on, so the vehicle was stopped. During the traffic stop, deputies identified the driver, 66-year-old Clayton A. Monroe, as a suspect in the burglary.
According to the sheriff’s office, Monroe was arrested and taken to the Otsego County correction facility, where he became combative and caused an injury to a deputy who had to go to Bassett Hospital for treatment.
Monroe was charged with:
- Grand larceny
- Criminal mischief
- Assault
- Possession of burglar tools
- Multiple other misdemeanors
The sheriff’s office linked Monroe to multiple other burglaries and thefts, and say additional charges are expected.
Monroe was arraigned and remanded to the jail on $250 cash bail or $500 bond.