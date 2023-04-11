 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...ELEVATED RISK OF WILDFIRE SPREAD ACROSS CENTRAL NEW YORK
THIS AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING...

A combination of low relative humidity, gusty westerly winds, and
dry fine fuels will lead to an elevated risk for fire spread with
any potential fire starts this afternoon across Central New York.

Despite some clouds moving in today, relative humidity values
are expected to drop to between 20 to 35 percent across much of
Central New York this afternoon. West winds increase between 10-20
mph with gusts of 25 to 35 mph by late afternoon and early evening.
Some grasses and other fine fuels will begin to dry out, elevating
the risk for fire spread.

Everyone is urged to exercise caution if handling any potential
ignition source, including machinery, cigarettes, and matches. Be
sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses,
dead leaves, and other tree litter that ignite will have the
potential to spread fire quickly.

The annual statewide burn ban is in effect until May 14. No burn
permits are issued.

Harvey Weinstein moved to Mohawk Correctional Facility in Rome

  • Updated
  • 0
Sexual Misconduct Weinstein

Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in court at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles, Calif., on Tuesday, Oct. 4 2022. (Etienne Laurent/Pool Photo via AP)

ROME, N.Y. – Disgraced Hollywood movie producer, Harvey Weinstein, who was convicted of rape in 2020, has been moved to the Mohawk Correctional Facility in Rome.

Sexual assault allegations against Weinstein first surfaced in 2017, spurring what became known as the #MeToo movement. In 2018, he was officially charged with sexual assault and rape in New York. Following his conviction in February 2020, Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in state prison.

Sexual Misconduct Weinstein

Harvey Weinstein, the 69-year-old convicted rapist and disgraced movie mogul, wears a face mask as he listens in court during a pre-trial hearing in Los Angeles, Thursday, July 29, 2021. Weinstein pleaded not guilty Wednesday to four counts of rape and seven other sexual assault counts in California. (Etienne Laurent/Pool Photo via AP)

In December 2022, Weinstein was also convicted of sex crimes in California. He was sentenced to 16 years in prison in that case.

According to the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, before Weinstein was transferred from California back to New York, DOCCS determined the Mohawk facility fit Weinstein’s treatment and program needs.

After his conviction in 2020, Weinstein was hospitalized with chest pains and had a heart procedure shortly after. His lawyers have also said that he suffers from diabetes and vision issues.

Do you have a news tip? Send us an email at news@wktv.com.

Recommended for you