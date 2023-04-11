Harvey Weinstein moved to Mohawk Correctional Facility in Rome

ROME, N.Y. – Disgraced Hollywood movie producer, Harvey Weinstein, who was convicted of rape in 2020, has been moved to the Mohawk Correctional Facility in Rome.

Sexual assault allegations against Weinstein first surfaced in 2017, spurring what became known as the #MeToo movement. In 2018, he was officially charged with sexual assault and rape in New York. Following his conviction in February 2020, Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in state prison.

In December 2022, Weinstein was also convicted of sex crimes in California. He was sentenced to 16 years in prison in that case.

According to the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, before Weinstein was transferred from California back to New York, DOCCS determined the Mohawk facility fit Weinstein’s treatment and program needs.

After his conviction in 2020, Weinstein was hospitalized with chest pains and had a heart procedure shortly after. His lawyers have also said that he suffers from diabetes and vision issues.