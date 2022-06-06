Herkimer County man facing several felony rape, incest charges

RUSSIA, N.Y. – A 51-year-old town of Russia man is facing several rape and incest charges following an investigation by New York State Police.
According to police, Jack K. Zeidner is accused of sexually abusing a female relative.
Zeidner is facing the following felony charges:
- First-degree rape
- Two counts of second-degree rape
- First-degree incest
- Two counts of second-degree incest
- Two counts of third-degree incest
- Two counts of second-degree criminal sex act
Zeidner was remanded to the Herkimer County Correctional Facility in lieu of $20,000 cash bail or $40,000 bond.
Police did not disclose the victim’s age or how the two are related. It is also unclear how long the alleged abuse went on.
In New York State, a first-degree rape charge alleges sexual intercourse by force and/or with someone who is under the age of 13 or physically helpless.